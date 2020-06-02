Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes: Celebs march to seek justice for George Floyd

A number of Hollywood stars marched in protests held across US to demand justice for George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody on May 25.



Eminent singer Ariana Grande joined the Black Lives Matter peaceful protest in Los Angeles, along with beau Dalton Gomez, on Monday.

The 7 Rings singer took to Twitter to post photos from the march, "Hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage.all throughout Beverly Hills and West Hollywood. We chanted, people beeped and cheered along. We were passionate, we were loud, we were loving. Cover this too please."

Urging her followers to sing petitions demanding arrest of the officers involved in Floyd's killing, the songstress added, "Please keep signing these petitions, making donations, having conversations w family and friends about it, reading and sharing links and resources... gentle reminder that this doesn’t end today or tomorrow or after you post about it once."

Meanwhile, singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes took part in Black Lives Matter demonstrations held in Miami.

The duo were seen holding placards, demanding an end to racial-based violence in the country, after condemning police brutality on their respective social media accounts earlier.







