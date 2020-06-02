close
Mon Jun 01, 2020
June 2, 2020

Tue, Jun 02, 2020
Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes: Celebs march to seek justice for George Floyd

A number of Hollywood stars marched  in protests held across US to demand justice for George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody on May 25. 

Eminent singer Ariana Grande joined the Black Lives Matter peaceful protest in  Los Angeles, along with beau Dalton Gomez, on  Monday. 

The 7 Rings singer took to Twitter to post photos from the march, "Hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage.all throughout Beverly Hills and West Hollywood. We chanted, people beeped and cheered along. We were passionate, we were loud, we were loving. Cover this too please."

Urging her followers to sing petitions demanding arrest of the officers involved in Floyd's killing, the songstress added, "Please keep signing these petitions, making donations, having conversations w family and friends about it, reading and sharing links and resources... gentle reminder that this doesn’t end today or tomorrow or after you post about it once." 

Meanwhile, singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes took part in  Black Lives Matter demonstrations held in Miami. 

The duo were seen holding placards, demanding an end to racial-based violence in the country, after condemning police brutality on their respective social media accounts earlier. 

View this post on Instagram

I’ve been trying to find the right words to say after I saw the video where George Floyd’s life is being taken from him with impunity... I am so sorry to George Floyd’s family and Ahmaud Arbery’s family, And Breonna Taylor’s family and to the countless other black families that have their children and parents being taken away from them. I stand with you in outrage and I have called Minnesota Governor Walz, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison , and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, their numbers and what to say is on the ACLU website, and I urge you to please call, please sign the petitions, and let’s stand together for justice. We need a change, we can’t afford to be silent, and we can’t afford a society that’s indifferent to others pain. #BlackLivesMatter #WeCantBreathe

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on



