Brad Pitt grows closeness with Angelina Jolie, gushes over his daughter Shiloh

Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh recently celebrated her 14th birthday and continued to have a strong relationship with her dad despite splitting from her mother, Angelina Jolie.



Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt is said to be extremely proud of his teenager, saying Shiloh Jolie-Pitt wants to see him more.

According to reports, Shiloh would like to stay with her father on more occasions and has allegedly expressed a desire to see him more after the coronavirus lockdown restrictions are lifted.



Entertainment Tonight reported that a source close to the actor has said: "Shiloh is close to both of her parents.

"All the kids have been looking forward to Shiloh's birthday and plan to celebrate with a birthday cake.

"Brad is so proud of Shiloh and who she has become. He loves that she always stays true to herself and is so good to her brothers and sisters."

Brad shares six children with ex Angelina Jolie - Maddox, 18; Pax, 16; Zahara, 15; Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11.

It added: "They are the most important thing to him. He tells his friends he learns so much about life from his own children.

"He and Angie have been getting along so much better since the custody rules have been worked out. They have come so far."

The Jolie-Pitt kids have been quarantining with mum Angelina in LA.

In March, it was reported that they were keeping up with their schoolwork, practicing their languages, playing instruments, board games, and helping cook dinner.