Halsey says she was not arrested from Los Angeles protest

Halsey has dismissed reports that she was arrested from a demonstration on Saturday in Los Angeles, referring to "Black Lives Matter" protest against the death in police custody of an unarmed black man.

Taking to Twitter, the "Without Me" singer informed her fans she was safe but "many are in custody", referring to the people arrested during the clashes between the protesters and police.

"I WAS NOT ARRESTED. I'm safe," Halsey tweeted. Explaining that she helped other activists find shelter from riot police, added, "Myself + many of my peers were shot, gassed + antagonized. The frontline was calm + did not provoke. BUT MANY ARE NOT SAFE + MANY ARE IN CUSTODY." she wrote.

Minutes later, the singer posted another tweet that read: "I wanted you to know I was SAFE because the information was out of control. But I will NOT be updating any more personal information!!! I WILL ONLY BE DOCUMENTING AND POSTING MY RECORD OF THE STATUS OF THE ASSEMBLY. Thousands of you witnessed them fire on us unprovoked. Be safe."