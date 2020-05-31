Sofia Richie, Scott Disick 'texting non-stop' since their breakup: report





Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are in constant touch after their split, a report revealed days after the couple ended their romance.

Their relationship ended after almost three years together, with multiple entertainment portals in US claiming that the couple may be all set to give their relationship another chance.

A report claimed that Sofia Richie and Scott Disick have been texting non-stop since their breakup earlier this week.

"Scott and Sofia's breakup is definitely a real breakup, but they have been staying in touch and texting since they split. Their friends think that there is a big chance they could get back together at some point." an insider spoke to Us Weekly magazine.

Earlier, it was reported the pair could reconcile earlier this week, as this isn't the first time the 21-year-old model and the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star have found themselves in such a situation.



