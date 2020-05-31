Abrar Ul Haq requests for prayers after testing positive for COVID-19

Abrar Ul Haq asks for prayers after testing positive for COVID-19

Abrar-ul-Haq's COVID-19 test came out positive on Sunday, as confirmed by the singer-turned-politician on his official social media.

The 51-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader turned to his Twitter to confirm the news, saying that while his COVID-19 test had come out positive, he will still be carrying on with professional duties through video conferencing.

“My corona test came positive, I am home quarantined, however, inshallah, I will keep performing my duties through Skype as Red Crescent and Sahara worker,” he said, adding: “Please pray for me and all those fighting it.”

A day prior, the singer-songwriter had expressed fear of him getting infected after suffering from coronavirus-like symptoms.

“I am having fever and dry cough since last night and hope it is not Corona however those who interacted with me including Governor Sarwer sb should take precautionary measures,” he had tweeted.