Humayun Saeed urges people to take safety precautions as Covid-19 cases rise in Pakistan

Pakistani film and TV star Humayun Saeed has urged people to take all the necessary safety precautions as the coronavirus cases are on the rise in Pakistan.



The Mere Paas Tum Ho actor turned to Instagram and said “With Covid-19 cases on the rise in Pakistan, it is all the more important now that we take all the necessary safety precautions.”

He also asked the fans not to go outdoors unnecessarily. “Please don't leave your house unless it's absolutely necessary. And when you do, please always wear a mask and practice social distancing.”



“Many of us have started behaving like everything is normal. It isn't. Please be safe!,” the actor further said.

The number of confirmed Coronavirus cases had risen to 68,301 in the country.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza Saturday said 90 corona patients had died in the past 24 hours taking the countrywide death toll to 1,443.