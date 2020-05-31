Kris Jenner 'freaking out' over Kylie Jenner's billionaire scandal, 'fears it'll hurt their brand'

Kris Jenner is allegedly 'freaking out' after Forbes stripped Kylie Jenner off her billionaire status.

On Friday, the makeup mogul took the world by storm after Forbes exposed her off, in a report wherein she was accused of representing herself as far wealthier than she actually is.

According to The Sun, “Kris and Kylie are freaking out and fear that this is going to hurt their brand, and even worse, they could be in trouble with the government," stated a source.

The insider went on to claim that the mother-daughter team is ‘definitely worried’ about potential legal and social consequences for allegedly inflating the profit of their brand.

"Kylie’s business is significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe,” the explosive report stated.

Hitting back at the magazine's claims, Kylie said, "I thought this was a reputable site. All i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period.”



Meanwhile, Kylie's legal attorney Michael Kump stated, "We have reviewed Forbes’ article accusing Kylie of engaging in deceit and a ‘web of lies’ to inflate her net worth. The article is filled with outright lies. Forbes’ accusation that Kylie and her accountants ‘forged tax returns’ is unequivocally false and we are demanding that Forbes immediately and publicly retract that and other statements.”