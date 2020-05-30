Kylie Jenner’s lawyer calls for retraction of Forbes story containing ‘outright lies’

Kylie Jenner's lawyer Michael Kump claimed that the article by Forbes is filled with 'outright lies'

Kylie Jenner after watching her billionaire crown slip off, is demanding the story be retracted by Forbes.

The 22-year-old makeup mogul’s lawyer Michael Kump, in a statement given to The Post, claimed that the article by Forbes is filled with “outright lies.”

“Forbes’ accusation that Kylie and her accountants ‘forged tax returns’ is unequivocally false and we are demanding that Forbes immediately and publicly retract that and other statements.”

“It is sad that, of all things, Forbes has devoted three reporters to investigate the effect of the coronavirus crisis on Kylie’s net worth. We would not expect that from a supermarket tabloid, much less from Forbes,” Kump said.

Jenner’s repute as the world’s ‘youngest self-made billionaire’ came crashing down as Forbes kicked her off the list of billionaires, claiming she spun a ‘web of lies’ about her actual net worth using fake draft tax returns. Forbes further claimed that the fashion icon is actually worth just below $900 million.

Responding to the claims, Jenner had slammed the publication on Twitter right after she received the news, saying the report was filled with “inaccurate statements and unproved assumptions.”

However, Forbes claims to still be standing by its report as spokesman Matthew Hutchison said: “Today’s extensively-reported investigation was triggered by newly-filed documents that revealed glaring discrepancies between information privately supplied to journalists and information publicly supplied to shareholders. Our reporters spotted the inaccuracies and spent months uncovering the facts.”