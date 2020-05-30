Mehwish Hayat climbs a tree to show her love for nature

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat climbed a tree to express her love for nature, saying ‘Once a tree lover .. always a tree lover.”
The Load Wedding actress took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo wherein she could be seen sitting at the top of a tree.
She wrote, “For in the true nature of things, if we rightly consider, every green tree is far more glorious than if it were made of gold and silver.”
Mehwish added “Once a tree lover .. always a tree lover!”
The photo has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.
Actor Yasir Hussain dropped a hilarious comment on Mehwish’s endearing post.
He commented “aasman se giry ... @mehwishhayatofficial”.