Mehwish Hayat climbs a tree to show her love for nature

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat climbed a tree to express her love for nature, saying ‘Once a tree lover .. always a tree lover.”



The Load Wedding actress took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo wherein she could be seen sitting at the top of a tree.

She wrote, “For in the true nature of things, if we rightly consider, every green tree is far more glorious than if it were made of gold and silver.”‬

Mehwish added “‪Once a tree lover .. always a tree lover!”



The photo has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Actor Yasir Hussain dropped a hilarious comment on Mehwish’s endearing post.

He commented “aasman se giry ... @mehwishhayatofficial”.