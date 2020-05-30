close
Sat May 30, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, May 30, 2020
Mehwish Hayat climbs a tree to show her love for nature

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat climbed a tree to express her love for nature, saying ‘Once a tree lover .. always a tree lover.”

The Load Wedding actress took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo wherein she could be seen sitting at the top of a tree.

She wrote, “For in the true nature of things, if we rightly consider, every green tree is far more glorious than if it were made of gold and silver.”‬

Mehwish added “‪Once a tree lover .. always a tree lover!”

The photo has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Actor Yasir Hussain dropped a hilarious comment on Mehwish’s endearing post.

He commented “aasman se giry ... @mehwishhayatofficial”.

