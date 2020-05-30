Prince William details the struggle of homeschooling Prince George, Princess Charlotte

Prince William has a new responsibility on his shoulders; homeschooling Prince George and Princess Charlotte during lockdown and he is feeling the pressures of it.

Detailing the struggle of teaching his kids at home, Prince William during a Zoom call, appeared on the new BBC documentary Football, Prince William and Mental Health and said, "Homeschooling is fun, isn't it?"

He then added, "You start to worry about how little you remember from your school days when you can't do the maths questions at home."

Echoing William's thoughts, former England goalie Joe Hart joked that he didn't know what phonics were, though his 5-year-old child did.

"The challenges of lockdown, hey!" the Duke of Cambrige said.

Earlier, during an interview about how she is handling homeschooling with kids, Kate Middleton revealed, "The children have got such stamina, I don’t know how.



"Honestly, you get to the end of the day and you write down the list of all the things that you’ve done in that day. So, you pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake. You get to the end of the day — they have had a lovely time — but it is amazing how much you can cram into one day, that's for sure."

Kate also revealed how it has become difficult to engage George in his own assignments, because he is always interested in Charlotte's 'cooler' assignments.

"We’re stuck into homeschooling again," the Duchess said. "George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects. Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work!"

