Doug Liman likely to direct Tom Cruise space film

Tesla chief Elon Musk and Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise have found the director for their film that they plan to shoot aboard the International Space Station.

According to a report, Doug Liman has been hired to direct Tom Cruise's upcoming film.

The report said Elon Musk and Tom have approached Liman, who also directed Tom's "Edge of Tomorrow.

The filmmaker has also directed Mr & Mrs Smith, The Bourne Identity and Swingers and Go.

Tom Cruise , 57, is known for his all-action approach and does his own stunts, including a high altitude freefall for 2018’s Mission: Impossible — Fallout.

He is going one step further, leaving Earth altogether to board the International Space Station to film what would be the first narrative feature in space. Nasa administrator Jim Bridenstine confirmed the news earlier this month .

He tweeted: “NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station. We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality.”

Cruise and Elon Musk’s SpaceX are in the early stages of working with Nasa for an action-adventure film in space. No plot details have been revealed, but Deadline said it would not be a Mission: Impossible film.