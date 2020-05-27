Ertugrul actor Engin Altan sends Eid greetings to Anoushey Ashraf

Anushey Ashraf received a surprise call from Engin Altan Duzyatan, the actor who plays Ertugrul in popular Turkish series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

The Pakistani actress, model and morning show RJ, shared a video message from her Turkish friend Murat and the Ertugrul actor on her Instagram account.

In the video Murat and Engin are seen sending Eid greetings to Anoushey.

According to actress , she missed the call with Engin and her friend Murat because her phone was on silent mode.

"Best surprise and Eid gift ever by my friend Murat! When you MISS a facetime call with the handsome and Uber talented Ertugrul aka @enginaltandzytn because you’re meditating and your phones on silent. Next time indeed, inshAllah. Been watching the series and loving it so far, good job you guys! you guys made me smile this sombre Eid. Thank you @murattarman for being a star and the best human. Can’t wait to see you soon! Sending love and Eid greetings to Turkey#ertugrul #yay #happy ..... still wondering how i missed that call while you heroes were hanging out. next FaceTime call from Hayme Hatun and Noyyan," she captioned the video.



Waving to the camera, Engin says "I'm sorry we couldn't speak. Next time, Inshallah. Eid Mubarak'.

