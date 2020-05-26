Why Queen Elizabeth found Meghan Markle's wedding dress 'objectionable'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The entire world tuned in to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot in a fairy-tale wedding ceremony two years ago.
And while many were in awe of the Duchess of Sussex’s simple and modern bridal look, some were not too impressed – including the Queen herself.
If reports are to be believed, Queen Elizabeth II found the dress to be a bit objectionable given Meghan’s status as a divorcee.
According to a royal source cited by the Mail on Sunday, the monarch was not too pleased about the colour of the gown.
"The Queen is said to have expressed surprise that Meghan, a divorcee, wore quite such a white dress for her wedding," the palace insider recounted.
The idea that brides should wear white to signify purity is an age-old concept but it appears the British royal family has still been clinging on to it.