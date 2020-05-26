Test batsman Taufeeq Umar tests positive for coronavirus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Former Pakistan opening batsman Taufeeq Umar tested positive for COVID-19.
“I got myself tested last night after feeling a little sick last night, and the result came positive. My symptoms are not at all severe,” the 38-year-old Lahore-based cricketer told Geo News.
“I have isolated myself at home,” he further said, adding: “I appeal to everyone to pray for my swift recovery.”
Umar played 44 Tests and 22 ODIs for Pakistan in a career spanning 14 years. Although not retired officially, he last played for Pakistan in 2014 and in domestic circuit in 2018.
The highlight of his career was his 236-run knock against Sri Lanka in 2011 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.