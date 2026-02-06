NFL Awards set for Super Bowl week as MVP battle heats up

The annual NFL Awards ceremony is set to take place Thursday night as the league gathers for NFL Honors 2026 ahead of Super Bowl week in Santa Clara.

The event will recognise the NFL’s top players and coaches from the season, with the Most Valuable Player race drawing the most attention.

Quarterbacks Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams and Drake Maye of the New England Patriots are considered frontrunners, alongside nominees Josh Allen, Trevor Lawrence and Christian McCaffrey.

The ceremony begins at 9:00PM ET and will be held at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco.

Actor Jon Hamm will serve as host. Organizers say the event will celebrate standout performances across multiple categories, including Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year and Coach of the Year.

Among the major nominees, Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett headlines the defensive category after a record setting season, while Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith Njigba is widely viewed as a leading contender on offense.

Rookie standouts and top assistants are also expected to be honored as part of the league’s annual celebration.

NFL Honors takes place just days before the Super Bowl, helping set the stage for the championship matchup between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.