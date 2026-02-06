Bulls vs Raptors matchup highlights trade deadline changes

The Bulls vs Raptors matchup tonight comes at a key moment for the Toronto Raptors as they try to steady their play following an inconsistent stretch, according to a gameday preview.

Toronto enters the game with a 30-22 record, sitting sixth in the Eastern Conference. The team is coming off a narrow 128-126 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, where fourth quarter scoring struggles again proved costly.

Despite recent ups and downs, the Raptors remain defensively strong, ranking sixth in defensive rating.

Roster changes around the trade deadline have added uncertainty. Chris Paul remains on the roster for now but could be moved before the deadline, while Ochai Agbaji has already departed.

Trayce Jackson-Davis is expected to provide frontcourt depth later but will not play in this game.

The Chicago Bulls arrive after significant roster turnover and a 1-3 road stretch, making Toronto the favourite on paper.

With three games left before All Star Weekend, the Raptors are treating this matchup as an important step toward building momentum ahead of a major test against Detroit next week.

While the Bulls present a favourable matchup, Toronto’s focus remains on refining rotations and finishing games stronger down the stretch.