NFL MVP Matthew Stafford wins 2025 award in razor thin race at NFL Honors

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been named the 2025 AP NFL Most Valuable Player, earning the top honour Thursday night at NFL Honors in San Francisco.

According to NFL Honors coverage, Stafford edged New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye in one of the closest NFL MVP races in decades.

Stafford finished with 366 points and 24 first place votes, while Maye earned 361 points and 23 first place votes.

In his acceptance speech, Stafford also confirmed his plans to continue playing, saying: "I'll see you guys next year," while adding he hopes to be preparing for the Super Bowl instead of attending the awards ceremony.

The veteran quarterback delivered one of the strongest seasons of his career.

Stafford led the league with 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdowns while throwing only eight interceptions. He also helped power the Rams to a 12-5 record and the top scoring offense in the NFL, averaging 30.5 points per game.

Stafford, the former No. 1 overall pick by the Detroit Lions in 2009, earned his first first team All Pro selection and a third Pro Bowl nod during the 2025 season.

His performance has strengthened discussion about his future Hall of Fame chances.