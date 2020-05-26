Kendall Jenner's secret 'twin brother' launches reality show with Kardashians

Kendall Jenner's secret 'twin brother' Kirby Jenner has reportedly launched his own reality show with the Kardashian clan.



Following the massive success of his 'families' show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', Kirby will be introducing himself to the world with his very own series.



Kirby is launching his show on Quibi and will reportedly be joined by Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie.

The first two episodes out of the eight that will launch are already online for fans to watch on the app.

So far, all of his "sisters" have shared the news to their millions of fans.

In the official trailer, Kirby is seen in a confessional-style interview set-up which mimics the one used for KUWTK.

In it he explains how he got his own show, he begins: "My name is Kirby Jenner, everyone in my family has already had their own reality shows.

"So when this network asked if I wanted to do my own show I was like, 'I don't know? I hadn't really thought about it.'

"But then my mom said yes."



