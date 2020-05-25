Ben Affleck convinces kids to spend time with girlfriend Ana de Armas

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' romance seems to be very serious as the Hollywood star and the 'Knives Out' actress spent the night together with his three kids — daughters Violet, Seraphina and son Sam — at his home.

As per reports, Affleck, 47, is "very serious" about 32-year-old girlfriend de Armas. "He wants the kids to spend time with her so they can get to know her."

On Saturday, the couple was spotted taking a stroll in Los Angeles with his kids, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The group all wore face masks as his daughter Violet was seen walking with their family dog Birdie, who is owned by Garner.

They were happy together. Affleck and de Armas, who made their relationship public in March after meeting on the set of their upcoming movie 'Deep Water'.