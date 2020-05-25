Harry Styles, Kaia Gerber’s dad Rande enjoy bike ride

Harry Styles was seen enjoying his daily exercise while out on a bike ride around Malibu with Kaia Gerber’s dad Rande.

'The Adore You' hitmaker's bike riding session comes shortly after the release of his latest music video for the single 'Watermelon Sugar'

The 26-year-old singer braved the pandemic without a mask or helmet. While his 58-year-old friend followed suit, as he led the way and admired the view in a green t-shirt and black shorts.

Harry Styles looked dashing with his hair tied back in a top knot, he sported a pair of shorts.

The two have been friends for ages, and it looks as though they’ve decided to keep up their fitness regime together during the Covid-19 crisis.

Harry has been close friends with the family since his 'One Direction' days after bonding with Rande and his wife Cindy Crawford’s son Presley, 20.

He also became pals with their 18-year-old daughter Kaia, and has been pictured on numerous occasions hanging out with the Gerbers on holiday.

Here, the pop star transformed into a hippy king as he frolicked around on a beach with a bunch of bikini-clad models – some of which were even sporting flares as they posed in their John Lennon-esque sunnies.