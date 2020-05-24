Johnny Depp was head over heels in love with Winona Ryder before meeting Amber Heard

Johnny Depp's love story with ex-wife Amber Heard has been marred by controversies.

However, there was once a time when the actor enjoyed utter bliss on the personal front in his life, while being in love with Winona Ryder.

Depp fell madly in love with Ryder on the sets of movie Edward Scissorhands which released in 1990.

The actor saw Ryder for the first time at the 1989 premiere of Great Balls of Fire! in New York and was instantly attracted to her.



The two were introduced to each other by a mutual friend and that's when sparks flew.

They started dating when she was 17 and he was 26. In an interview with People, Depp openly talked about his unfathomable love for the actress, adding that he could not imagine his life without her.

“There’s been nothing in my 27 years that’s comparable to the feeling I have with Winona… I love her so much. I don’t know what I would do without her. I love that girl. I love her almost more than I love myself,” he said.

Ryder too professed her love for the Pirates of the Caribbean star during an interview in which she revealed that Depp was her first everything.

The two had been engaged for three years beginning in July 1990. However, their relationship did not last and the actors took their fans by surprise when they announced their split in 1993.



During their time together, Depp even got a tattoo for Ryder which he tweaked after their breakup.

He replaced “Winona Ryder” with “Wino Forever.” Explaining his decision to keep the tattoo, Depp once said, “To have the tattoo removed or erase it is to try and say it never happened. If I alter it in some way, make it funny – put her next boyfriend’s name on top of it, say – it would still be honest,” he revealed.

