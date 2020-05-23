Kevin Hart calls wife 'strongest person in the world' as he opens up about cheating scandal

Kevin Hart has called his wife "the strongest person in the world" as he opened up about why Eniko Parrish didn't dump him after he was exposed for cheating on Eniko Parrish.

Parrish was pregnant with the couple's first child Kenzo when she discovered her husband had an affair.

Speaking on "The School of Greatness podcast he said their relationship has not been "a walk in the park".

"She came to an amazing conclusion of, 'I like the fact that we have a family, that we have a household, and I like the fact that we now got a job to do to get better. That’s what you owe me. You owe me the get-better," he said.

The comedian called his wife " the strongest person in the world" and said, "she held me accountable. It wasn’t a walk in the park, but it was her understanding that we don’t let the outside world affect our inside, and I credit her for setting that tone."

Parrish is currently pregnant with their second child.