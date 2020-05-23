Justin Bieber shares cute video of baby sister playing with Hailey

Canadian singer Justin Bieber, who was spending quality time with family in Ontario, Canada amid coronavirus lockdown, shared a lovely video of his baby sister and wife Hailey Baldwin.



The Sorry singer turned to Instagram and shared the video clip with caption, “Family time.”

In the video recorded by Justin Bieber, Hailey could be seen playing with Bay Bieber and asking her for a kiss.



The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

The singer’s father Jeremy Bieber dropped comment saying “My foot”, pointing out towards his foot that could be seen in the back of the video clip.

Recently, Justin Bieber shared an adorable photo with his baby sister Bay Bieber and wrote down a sweet note for her.

Sharing a cute photo, 26-year-old Justin wrote, “Dear baby sis, you will grow up to be a confident, strong, kind, compassionate powerful woman!”



He went on to say, “Excited to watch you grow into the incredible woman you are DESTINED TO BE! @baybieber.”