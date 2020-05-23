close
Sat May 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 23, 2020

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas spotted enjoying a morning drive around LA

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, May 23, 2020

Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner enjoyed a morning drive around Los Angeles on Friday.

Sophie, who is reportedly pregnant with her first child, looked gorgeous   while  driving a jeep  arounf Los Angeles in he morning.  Joe Jonas also joined her   to double her bliss.

The American musician recently spoke out about being grateful for all the 'couple time' he has been able to have with wife Sophie Turner due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

On Friday morning, Joe Jonas, 30, and Sophie, 24, were spotted enjoying a short, but a delightful journey together.

Sophie opted for a striped sweater, which she wore pushed up over her elbows, covering up her reported baby bump.

The 'Game of Thrones' star wore black shorts with matching sunglasses, with her mask pulled down her chin.

Latest News

More From Entertainment