Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas spotted enjoying a morning drive around LA

Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner enjoyed a morning drive around Los Angeles on Friday.



Sophie, who is reportedly pregnant with her first child, looked gorgeous while driving a jeep arounf Los Angeles in he morning. Joe Jonas also joined her to double her bliss.



The American musician recently spoke out about being grateful for all the 'couple time' he has been able to have with wife Sophie Turner due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

On Friday morning, Joe Jonas, 30, and Sophie, 24, were spotted enjoying a short, but a delightful journey together.

Sophie opted for a striped sweater, which she wore pushed up over her elbows, covering up her reported baby bump.

The 'Game of Thrones' star wore black shorts with matching sunglasses, with her mask pulled down her chin.