Princess Diana threw herself down the stairs when expecting Prince William

It is no new information that Princess Diana had quite a lot of difficulties while adjusting to the royal life after getting married to Prince Charles.

All of this, coupled with constant hounding by the press, made her relationship with her husband rather ugly.

Years after Diana passed away in a tragic car crash, a very disturbing fact came to light pertaining to her pregnancy with her first-born Prince William, mentioned in a series of audio transcripts, which served as the source material for author Andrew's book titled Diana: Her True Story.

According to Daily Mail, the book stated how the Princess of Wales threw herself down the stairs while she was four months pregnant with her elder son, Prince William.

While speaking about her depression, Diana said she was going through a bad phase and tried to share it with her husband, but Charles did not take her seriously and said she was making it all up.

“I had told Charles I felt desperate and I was crying my eyes out. He said I was crying wolf. So I threw myself down the stairs,” an audio clip had Diana revealing.

She went on to mention that Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II saw it all. “The Queen comes out, absolutely horrified, shaking - she was so frightened,” she said.



The People's Princess added that this was a desperate attempt at asking for help.

While her baby was fine, Diana had bruises around her stomach. However, her husband continued to shrugg off her problems even after that.

