Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga release their new single 'Rain on Me'

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga have released their catchy new single "Rain on Me." The song will make everyone dance.

The singers teamed up for an upbeat dance track where each singer takes a turn with a verse. They also sing together on some of the choruses.

The collaboration was born after the two artists began friends, which Gaga admitted was due to Grande reaching out to her.



Lady Gaga released a music video for the song Friday, which opens up with a shot of the artist lying on the floor with a knife stab wound in her thigh. She's wearing a pink bodysuit and high heeled combat boots while it rains in the video.

Grande makes an appearance about a minute into the video, donning her signature high ponytail (which she shockingly lets down later on in the video), and has a dance troupe behind her. Grande and Gaga end up joining hands and dance together.





This is the second song off Gaga's upcoming 16-track Chromatica album, which also includes the previously released "Stupid Love" and "Sine From Above," featuring Elton John. Gaga also has a collaboration track with Blackpink.

"Chromatica" was initially scheduled for release on April 10, but Gaga announced in March that she was postponing its debut due to the coronavirus pandemic.



