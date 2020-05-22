Gigi Hadid blushes while speaking of Zayn Malik for first time since getting back

Gigi Hadid opened up about Zayn Malik for the first time since getting back with him last December.

Hadid, who is expecting her first baby with Malik, gave a rare insight into her love life during one of her most candid, extended interviews of the year.

It got candid for Hadid when she and makeup artist Erin Parsons did a tutorial for Maybelline on Instagram Live, touching upon various topics in her life.

After finishing her makeup, Hadid spoke about not being able to go anywhere, and speaking about Malik, who's quarantining with her in Pennsylvania.

"My man is going to be like," Hadid clasped her hands together and smirked.

"You know what’s so funny, is that I don’t think that he like, obviously when I walk in from work, can be like, 'Oh that’s an Erin look,' or 'That’s like a Patrick [Ta] look,' or whatever, but he does really love, like, he—how do I say it? He reacts the most excited when Erin does my makeup without knowing. He’ll be like, 'Wow, you look amazing,'" she said.



"That’s so funny. I’ll be like, 'it’s an Erin look.' You’re his favorite makeup artist without knowing.

"I don’t even know if he knows that, but I notice it," Hadid said.