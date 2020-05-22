Kanye West's friend and collaborator Sheck Wes arrested in New York

Sheck Wes - Kanye West's friend and collaborator - was arrested in New York on felony charges for possession of a gun and marijuana.

According to reports, the 21-year-old rapper was arrested along with his three friends in luxury vehicle for excessive window tint in Harlem early Wednesday morning.

The car reportedly had a heavy smell of marijuana which prompted a search by police.

A media outlet, citing law enforcement sources, reported that police found a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol in a bag on the passenger side of the vehicle.



Sheck and his three passengers were each booked for two felonies including criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

In addition the 'Chippi Chippi' rapper was also booked for not having a driver's license.

Sheck famously performed at Kanye West's Nebuchadnezzar opera at the Hollywood Bowl back in November.

The opera also featured musical performances by singer Peter Collins and Infinity’s Song.

Sheck Wes burst onto the hip-hop scene in 2017 with critically-acclaimed debut album, Mudboy, which featured his biggest hit today single Mo Bamba.

He has went on to collaborate with another member of the Kardashian-Jenner family as he formed rap supergroup Jackboys with Travis Scott.

Sheck and Travis released titular debut album in December which peaked at No. 1 on the US charts.



