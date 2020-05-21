Chris Martin confesses he doesn't like taking baths: 'I don't smell great'

Chris Martin confessed that he doesn’t “smell” the best, and his friends can be thankful as he self-isolates

American singer and Coldplay front man Chris Martin shed light on his routine in quarantine as he enters the third months in isolation at home.

The Paradise hit maker confessed that he doesn’t “smell” the best, and his friends can be thankful as he self-isolates away from them, with his producer at home.

During a chat with Greg James on his Radio 1 Breakfast Show, Martin admitted that he “isn’t really a bather.”

“I don’t smell particularly great which is why isolation for a lot of my friends has been good, they haven’t had to physically smell me,” he said.

He also looked back at his rock band’s headline set at Radio 1’s Big Weekend back in 2016 which would be getting aired once again over the course of this weekend.

“That was one of the best days of my life. I’m so happy that you are playing it. I was born right next to where we played, I mean I wasn’t born but I was definitely conceived within distance of the stage,” he said.

“That that was right back to where I came from, and it felt very special, and it was a beautiful day, and there was lots of other cool people playing,” he added.