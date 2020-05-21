Lady Gaga reveals her ‘painful’ breakups inspired new album

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lady Gaga is turning the painful memories of her past into empowering dance tracks for her upcoming album, 'Chromatic'.
The singer hinted in a new interview that her failed relationships played a role in the creation of her upcoming album.
Gaga, 34, suggested her own romantic break-ups were the inspiration behind her new music, and hoped the ordeals she went through would help others going through difficult times.
In a teaser for her upcoming Beats 1 interview, a pink-haired Gaga reflected on the process of transforming her memories into healing music.