Billie Eilish reportedly gets her home blurred on Google Street View: Here's why

Teen sensation Billie Eilish recently approached authorities with a complaint that a man is stalking her.

Police in Los Angeles took the man into custody and sent him to New York, the city where he had come from.

The singer said the man who identified himself as Prenell Rousseau showed at her home seven times.

According to latest reports, Billie Eilish's home has been blurred on Google Street View after she received the restraining order against the man.

She had filed complaint claiming that the man identified as Prenell Rousseau started showing up over and over again at her home.

The singer said that the 24-year-old man began showing up earlier this month and rang the doorbell.

When her father asked him if he could help him, Rousseau answered, "I think I might have the wrong house, but does Billie Eilish live here?"

Her dad gave the answer in negative but to no avail as the man continued showing up.

TMZ reported that on the complaint filed by the singer, Rousseau was taken into custody twice this week but authorities told her that there was nothing they could do because trespassing is a non-violent offense.

Police further said that they are trying to keep non-violent offenders out of prison due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The man is said to have been sent to New York, where he lives, but Billie Eilish fears he will return.

She has requested a restraining order for herself and her parents.