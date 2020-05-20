close
Wed May 20, 2020
May 20, 2020

Armeena Khan says she is taking a break from social media till Eid

Wed, May 20, 2020
Armeena Khan extended love and peace to her over 1.8 million followers on photo-video sharing platform 

Pakistani star Armeena Khan has announced that she is taking a short break from social media till Eid-ul-Fitr.

Taking to Instagram, the Sherdil actress wrote, “Dear Insta fam, I’m going to take a lil break (a little one) just till Eid.”

She extended love and peace to her over 1.8 million followers on photo-video sharing platform saying “Peace. Love you all.”

️️

Before Armeena, last month Mahira Khan said she was taking a break from social media without giving any reason behind her move.

"Taking a break from social media, for a little bit," Mahira tweeted.

Earlier, Armeena Khan shared a sweet photo of her in casual outfit and wrote, “LOLOL! Quarantine video interviews be like PJ’s for bottoms and a regular top, who’s gonna know?”


