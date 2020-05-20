Armeena Khan says she is taking a break from social media till Eid

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani star Armeena Khan has announced that she is taking a short break from social media till Eid-ul-Fitr.
Taking to Instagram, the Sherdil actress wrote, “Dear Insta fam, I’m going to take a lil break (a little one) just till Eid.”
She extended love and peace to her over 1.8 million followers on photo-video sharing platform saying “Peace. Love you all.”
Before Armeena, last month Mahira Khan said she was taking a break from social media without giving any reason behind her move.
"Taking a break from social media, for a little bit," Mahira tweeted.
Earlier, Armeena Khan shared a sweet photo of her in casual outfit and wrote, “LOLOL! Quarantine video interviews be like PJ’s for bottoms and a regular top, who’s gonna know?”