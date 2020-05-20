Lisa Kudrow ‘felt like a monster’ after banning hugs during her mother’s funeral

Lisa Kudrow harked back to her mother’s funeral when COVID-19 was not yet declared a pandemic

The global population was forced to adopt the practice of social distancing after the coronavirus outbreak worsened and spread like wildfire in almost all parts of the globe.

However, Hollywood star Lisa Kudrow seemed to have been ahead of quite a few as she had already imposed a strict ban on hugging even if it made her look like a ‘monster.’

During her conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the Friends actor harked back to her mother’s funeral in February this year when COVID-19 was not yet declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization and things were certainly not as dire as they currently are.

She said that she asked the rabbi to inform all those coming to the ceremony that no hugging would be permitted: "That was the hardest decision because we weren't there yet and we had only just heard the words 'social distancing.’”

“I'm a freak and all I could think that whole day was there has to be coronavirus here. Some people [understood] and most people were just looking at me like I was a monster when I'd take two steps back, put up my hands and say, 'Hi, thanks for coming.' That was hard,” she said.

"I just couldn't bear it if I got someone sick. From that moment on, I just acted like I've got it, so what do I need to do?"

She further said that she remains unsure of whether she actually had the virus, but even if she did, it was “really mild.”

Despite that, she is grateful that her mother was able to get a funeral before things went downhill.