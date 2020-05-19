Selena Gomez all praises for psychologist Marsha M Linehan who 'changed her life'

Selena Gomez reveals THIS author truly changed her life

US singer Selena Gomez is reading American psychologist and author Marsha M. Linehan book Building a Life Worth Living amid the coronavirus lockdown.



The Lose You To Love Me singer turned to Instagram and shared the title page of the book in her story saying “Starting this.”

About the author, Selena praised her and wrote, “This is someone I look up to so much. She created something that has truly changed my life and has allowed me to live a healthier, better life.”

Selena showered love on Marsha and thanked her, saying “Thank you, Marsha.”

Before signing off, the singer said, “Can’t wait to read this.”

Selena Gomez, who is quarantining with her family, is trying to stay busy during the lockdown.

She is also working on some music as the singer created a small studio at home.