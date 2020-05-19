Ana de Armas lauds boyfriend Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner's co-parenting skills

Ana de Armas often marvels how boyfriend Ben Affleck devotes his time to work, kids as well as co-parenting with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

A source revealed to Us Weekly, “Ana thinks Ben is such a sweet and nice guy. [She] admires how he juggles so much between work, his kids and co-parenting with Jen.”

Garner and Affleck went their separate ways after ten years of marriage. They have three kids together; daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel.

The Batman star "splits his time [between Ana and his family] and, as always, the kids are the most important thing in his life.” That being said, Affleck “always makes sure he has time for [Ana] and that she is number one,” the source added,



It was confirmed that Affleck and Armas are "happy together and officially dating."

“They are having so much fun together and she has been telling her friends how Ben is the most amazing boyfriend she’s ever had,” the source said.

“He really just wants her to be happy and is always doing thoughtful gestures,” the insider explained. “Ana is also very attracted to Ben and thinks he’s so cute. They’re in a great place.”