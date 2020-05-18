How Diana even after her death, caused hurdles for Camilla in the royal family

Camilla Bowles Parker became center of extreme censure for causing distress to Diana

Lady Diana Spencer was one of the most loved public figures of all time, as she instantly won over the world ever since she married into the royal family.



And for that reason, Camilla Bowles Parker, who became part of the reason the late princess had to face distress in her marriage with Prince Charles, became center of extreme censure.

The Duchess of Cornwall was already deemed imperfect to fit into the royals for not having the seamless image Diana had, and tensions heightened for her when she became the ‘other woman’ in Charles and Diana’s marriage.

A royal expert explains that the duchess faced quite some trouble setting up her charities as most of the causes that were closest to her heart were already connected to the late Princess of Wales.

Camilla also had to tread cautiously to not irk the public by appearing to act too much like Diana or trying to step into her shoes.

Daisy McAndrew was quoted in a Channel 5 documentary saying: “All senior members of the Royal Family have their favourite charities. The charities that they support, the issue they're most passionate about.”

"In Camilla's case it was very difficult for her because so many causes that we understand she actually did care about were associated with Diana. She had to be so careful not to tread on Diana's image or Diana's favourite subjects or charities,” she added.

"It would of course looked like she was trying to walk in Diana's shoes. That was a very difficult line to tread.”

Prince Charles and Camilla first met in 1971 and got married later in April of 2005.