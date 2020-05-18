‘Ertuğrul ’: After Esra Bilgic another Turkish actress wants to visit Pakistan

Ertugrul Ghazi has swept over Pakistan with its Urdu-dubbed version airing on small screens

A day after Turkish actress Esra Bilgic expressed her wish to visit Pakistan, another actress from Turkish series Diriliş: Ertuğrul or Ertugrul Ghazi Gülsim Ali has expressed hope to visit her Pakistani fans once coronavirus pandemic is over.



Gulsim, who essays the role of Aslihan Hatun in the third edition of Ertuğrul, turned to Instagram and extended gratitude to the Pakistani fans for their love.

She wrote, “Hello Pakistani fans! How thoughtful of you! Thanks a million for your supporting messages and kindly comments . Your precious compliments make me very happy.”



She went on to say, “I’ve never been in Pakistan before but I hope one day I’ll be there to meet with you after this pandemic period. Till that day take good care of yourselves. Stay in peace and health.”

“Wish you all the best from #Turkey, #istanbul and Last but not least “Pakistan Pakistan, cive #pakistan”

Earlier, Esra, who essays the role of Halime Sultan, said “I’m waiting excitedly to meet you all in Pakistan after this period. Take good care of yourselves. Stay in peace and health.”

To another comment, She said, “lots of love from me to Pakistan.”

Turkish drama series Ertuğrul has swept over Pakistan with its Urdu-dubbed version airing on small screens and its episodes are trending on YouTube every day.