Meghan Markle is not publishing a 'kiss-and-tell' with explosive diary excerpts

Earlier, it was reported Meghan Markle’s diary will be a good source material for her biography

Speculations had recently been rife that Meghan Markle’s explosive diary that she kept updated during her time in the UK, could be used for the tell-all book that is on its way about her and Prince Harry’s life.

However, it looks like rumours have been put to rest as her friend during an interview with Vanity Fair set the record straight about the hearsay.

“The Meghan stories seem to get more far-fetched by the day. I wasn’t aware that Meghan kept a diary, but even if she was chronicling that period, she is not going to be publishing a kiss-and-tell.”

“That isn’t on the agenda for her or Harry,” the duchess’ friend added.

Earlier, Daily Mail’s royal reporter Sebastian Shakespeare had made claims that the Duchess of Sussex’s diary containing all secrets about her royal life, will prove to be a good source material for the upcoming biography Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.

Written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the book will hit shelves on August 11, this year.

Scobie is the Royal Editor at Large for BAZAAR.com, whereas Durand is a royal contributor for Elle and OprahMag.com.

It has been speculated that the book could expose their side of the story and bring to the forefront additional startling details about the Sussex pair’s exit that sent shockwaves down the world.