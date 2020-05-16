Pop singer Nazia Hassan’s father Basir Hassan passes away

Late Pakistani pop singer Nazia Hassan’s father Basir Hassan passed away in Karachi, his son Zoheb Hassan has confirmed.



Zoheb turned to Facebook and shared a childhood photo with his father and wrote a farewell note, “Goodbye my hero, my friend and the wind beneath my wings. Farewell until we meet again.. your son, Zoheb".

Currently, Zoheb is in London and has not yet confirmed whether he will attend the final rites of his father Basir in Pakistan or not.

Basir Hassan was a businessman in Karachi and his daughter late Nazia Hassan and Zoheb Hassan are considered as icons in Pakistan's world of music.

Nazia Hassan, who ruled over the hearts of millions of fans, died back August 2000.