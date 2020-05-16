Johnny Depp's role in new movie: 'Pirates of the Caribbean' producer reveals fact

'Pirates of the Caribbean' producer Jerry Bruckheimer has revealed that the upcoming adventure is still in the scripting stage and he is unsure of Johnny Depp's role in the forthcoming movie.



In a recent conversation with an entertainment website, Bruckheimer said: "We're working on a draft right now and hopefully we'll get it shortly and give it to Disney and hopefully they'll like it." He added, "we've been working on it for a little bit."

On Depp's involvement, he explained: "The one we're developing right now, we're not sure quite what Johnny's role is going to be."

Writer Stuart Beattie previously addressed the idea of Depp's departurem saying: "I think he's had a great run. Obviously, he's made that character his own and it's become the character he's most famous for now," he said.

"And kids all over the world love him as that character so I think it's been great for him, it's been great for us, so I'm just very, very happy about it, he added."







