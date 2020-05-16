Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas stun with romantic appearance in Residente's music video

Hollywood's hottest couple Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas appeared together in Residente's star-studded music video.

In the Spanish language music video for Residente's 'Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe' (Before the World Ends), the couple showed off their romantic bond and made it public with PDA-filled appearance.



Residente, a Puerto Rican rapper, explained to a media outlet that he began working on the song after the coronavirus outbreak was put into effect and that his vision was to create 'a chain of kisses around the world'.



The couple can be seen in romantic mood just after the two-minute mark before they smile at the camera and de Armas, 32, plants a kiss on her 47-year-old beau's cheek.

A handful of other stars can be seen doing the same, including actress Zoe Saldana and her husband Marco Perego Saldana, rapper Bad Bunny and his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri, soccer star Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela, and Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef.

Residente, 42, real name is René Juan Pérez Joglar, took to Instagram and wrote: "This video came out to keep us in company. We share the same fear because we have never faced a pandemic like this in these times, but a pandemic like this has never faced such a force of solidarity. Thanks to all of the kisses in all of the languages. And if this is the end, we will find the beauty of it. But perhaps now is when it all begins."