Reason why Brad Pitt gave Lena Dunham a ring

Amid conflicting reports about Brad Pitt dating his former wife Jennifer Aniston and actress Alia Shawkat at the same time, several tabloids are now discussing a suspicious incident involving the "Troy" star and one of his co-stars.

Lena Dunham, Brad Pitt's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" co-star recently surprised fans by revealing that the actor gave her a ring during the film's wrap party.

According to reports, Brad gifted the ring after noticing that she was embarrassed by accidentally kissing the actor on the red carpet at the movie's UK premiere.

Praising her co-star, Lena said Brad Pitt is a truly kind person who can "read the room".

Meanwhile, tabloid reports are claiming that Brad Pitt is dating his former wife Jennifer Anniston.

The "Fight Club" actor parted ways with the "Friends" star after falling in love with Angelina Jolie.