Ellen DeGeneres unable to cope with ex-employees calling her 'fake' and 'mean'

Ellen DeGeneres seems to be witnessing the downfall of her colossal fan-base in Hollywood

Ellen DeGeneres’s widely-known ‘kind’ image seems to be hitting the skids following back-to-back startling revelations about the comedian’s 'false' persona.

With her alleged ‘dark side’ out in the open, Us Weekly has revealed how the chat show host is reacting to her reputation plummeting.

As per a source cited by the outlet, DeGeneres thought all the stories coming afloat about her were just a ‘sour grapes’ from a handful of haters –of course, up until she realized the revelations don’t seem to be coming to a halt.

The insider said DeGeneres is reportedly at the “at the end of her rope,” adding that, “She thought this was all just sour grapes from a few haters. But it’s not a passing thing—the hits just keep coming.”

A second source told the portal that the comedian is dealing with this tough time by seeking support from her wife Portia: “Ellen’s so grateful to have Portia in her life as a soulmate and a sounding board, but that doesn’t mean it’s been easy.”

“Their home life is strained right now. … Her real friends never ask her to be funny or tell jokes. They accept her as is.”

The grapevine further said it’ll take more than a bodyguard and a YouTuber for her reputation to go down the drain: “Ellen’s been in our homes for so long, it’ll take a lot more than a bodyguard and a blogger to change how people feel about her.”

“Her best response is just being happy Ellen on the show every day,” they added.

DeGeneres has been making headlines since quite some time now as her crown of Hollywood’s kindest celebrity slips away.

Earlier, Tom Majercak, her former bodyguard for the 86th Academy Awards in 2014, had also shared his unpleasant experience of working with her.

Shedding light on his experience working with DeGeneres, Majercak, who has high-profile companies like Apple, Twitter and Google on his resume, said the Oscars night was a bit demeaning for him.

"I'm holding their hands and walking them through individuals and large groups of people. Ellen is the one person that I've been assigned to — and I've been assigned to quite a few celebrities — that has never taken the time to say hi to me,” he told Fox News.

"Ellen pretty much just gave me a side glance out of her eye and didn't even say 'hello,' or 'thank you for protecting my mother, my wife, and me.’ It was very cold and it was very sly and it was actually kind of demeaning in the way that she treats people other than those who are in her circle,” he added.

He went on to add that at the high-profile Oscars after-party, the Governors Ball, she had only permitted celebrities pre-approved by her, to come and talk to her at her table.

Earlier, YouTube sensation NikkieTutorials aka Nikkie de Jager had also narrated her unpleasant experience of the time she made her appearance on The Ellen Show.

Back in April, a Twitter trend against DeGeneres had also come afloat where her past employees and those who had met her, recounted their unpleasant experiences with her, dubbing her as ‘one of the meanest people alive.’

Meanwhile, her crew members from The Ellen Show also recently came out, complaining that they hadn’t received communication from DeGeneres or the executives regarding their pay or working hours during the coronavirus pandemic.