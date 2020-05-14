Matthew McConaughey calls for unity in US amid pandemic: ‘This isn’t about politics’

Matthew McConaughey said that the pandemic’s politicization has pushed the US into fighting an additional war

Hollywood A-lister Matthew McConaughey came forth opening up about the coronavirus pandemic getting politicized in the United States, urging the public to stay united.

The Academy Award winner detailed the divisions created by the virus in the country as he appeared on Fox News’ Special Report with Bret Baier on Tuesday.

“I could feel that this united purpose we all have as Americans to beat this enemy and this virus, that purpose got hijacked by partisan politics,” he said.

“The narrative became, if you want to go to work, you’re on the far right. If you don’t go to work, you want to stay home, you’re on the far left,” he added.

“And now even the mask wearing is getting politicized, where if you want to wear a mask, you wear a mask, you’re a liberal. And if you don’t, you’re conservative. And that’s just not true.”

He further said that the pandemic’s politicization has pushed the US into fighting an additional war against each other, apart from the one waged against the infectious disease.

“But if we try to fight the one against the virus, which is the one we should be fighting, we’re gonna beat it.”

The message of unity follows co-producer Roy Spence’s PSA calling for unity and stating the virus is not a political issue.

“Part of it is saying just that, to remind us that this is not about politics. It’s about us, the USA. We’re gonna take care of each other. Right now we have a collective purpose.”

“Look at who we are in World War II. And we have a crisis that came to us. We were united in that purpose. And all of a sudden the human factor started to get split and two tribes started fighting each other in partisan politics. And that is not what we need. We need a collection right now. This is a tug of war at the virus. We need all hands on the rope.”

He further said that the precautionary measures directed like wearing masks and social distancing, only came as short-term solutions to the pandemic till science catches up.

“I think they’re Band-Aids to hold off until science catches up, until there’s not two patients for every one bed like there was in New York, until we see that an asymptomatic person doesn’t give it to someone who didn’t have it. So we can protect the elderly, especially and the younger ones. This is unchartered waters. There’s not a playbook.”