Robert Pattinson excited about donning Batman’s cape after George Clooney, Ben Affleck

Robert Pattinson seems to be excited about donning Batman’s cape after so many iconic turns.

The 'Twilight' actor will make his debut as the Caped Crusader in 'The Batman', which is set to be directed by Matt Reeves.

It’ll be Pattinson’s first turn as 'Batman' following in the footsteps of Christian Bale and George Clooney who are among the A-listers to have played the legendary DC Comics character.

The 33-year-old movie star is pretty pleased to have so much of Bruce Wayne’s history to look back on. He is playing the title character in the Matt Reeves remake - decided to take on the role after avoiding blockbuster movies as he thinks a role is more fun when several actors have already created various versions of the character.

Opening up about his upcoming role, The 'Lighthouse' star explained: 'I think sometimes the downsides—which I’ve definitely thought about—the downsides kind of seem like upsides. ‘I kind of like the fact that not only are there very, very, very well-done versions of the character which seem pretty definitive, but I was thinking that there are multiple definitive playings of the character.'