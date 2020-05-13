Lena Dunham breaks silence on awkward kissing picture with Brad Pitt

Lena Dunham and Brad Pitt broke the internet when a picture of them kissing awkwardly went viral in 2019.

Addressing the infamous photo, Dunham, while appearing on the Watch What Happens Live, set the record straight and said she would have never forced a kiss on him because she respects him a lot.

When talking about working with Pitt on Once Upon a Time, Dunham told host Andy Cohen, "He's a truly kind person who can read the room. And I was super nervous because I was around so many idols of mine and he made me feel pretty cool."

"I don't know if you remember there was a sort of awkward photo taken of the two of us," the actress noted. "Well, the way the internet read it was I had somehow physically accosted him causing him a great deal of stress...I would never force a kiss on Brad Pitt."

She added, "I respect him far too much as an artist and a friend. Later that night because he knew I felt nervous, he took me into a room and we secretly ate pizza and I told him I like his ring and he gave it to me."



Dunham concluded, "And I wear it and every time I wear it, something amazing happens."