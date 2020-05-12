Lady Gaga, Madonna and other celebs' confidential data hacked: report

Superstars Lady Gaga, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen and Nicki Minaj, have had their data stolen by a hacker group. HBO‘s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver and Facebook were also on the hit list.

New York-based media and entertainment law firm reportedly confirmed to a media outlet that its internal data security was compromised by a ransomware attack.

The information stolen by the hackers include contracts, nondisclosure agreements, phone numbers, email addresses and private correspondence.

The data heist was conducted by a notorious hacker group. First news of the security breach surfaced last weekend on dark web forums, when the group uploaded an excerpt of a contract for Madonna’s 2019-20 Madame X tour with Live Nation as proof.

Ransomware attacks involve a situation where hackers usually demand a ransom from their victims, under the threat of releasing the stolen data to the public. It is not currently known what the hackers demanding.

