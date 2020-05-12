Lady Gaga, Madonna and other celebs' confidential data hacked: report

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Superstars Lady Gaga, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen and Nicki Minaj, have had their data stolen by a hacker group. HBO‘s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver and Facebook were also on the hit list.
New York-based media and entertainment law firm reportedly confirmed to a media outlet that its internal data security was compromised by a ransomware attack.
The information stolen by the hackers include contracts, nondisclosure agreements, phone numbers, email addresses and private correspondence.
The data heist was conducted by a notorious hacker group. First news of the security breach surfaced last weekend on dark web forums, when the group uploaded an excerpt of a contract for Madonna’s 2019-20 Madame X tour with Live Nation as proof.
Ransomware attacks involve a situation where hackers usually demand a ransom from their victims, under the threat of releasing the stolen data to the public. It is not currently known what the hackers demanding.