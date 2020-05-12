Lady Gaga and Cameron Diaz's fitness grue reportedly help Adele lose weight

Lady Gaga and Carmon Diaz reportedly helped Adele lose weight. The singer stunned the fans and friends last week by posting a snap to Instagram in honour of her birthday, in which she looked noticeably slimmer.

The songstress has in fact lost a whopping seven stone over the years, and her fitness journey has been somewhat of mystery to fans with the 'Hello'singer being fairly tight-lipped about how she has done it, only revealing snippets here and there.



It was reported that she had the help of a fitness guru who also trained Lady Gaga, 32, and she hired a chef that was recommended to her by Hollywood film star Cameron Diaz.

The first is Harley Pasternak who is an nutrition expert and celebrity trainer based in Los Angeles.

It is learnt that Adele is incredibly happy at the moment and her weight loss is due to a lot of things but she is also been getting tips from Harley.

It has been revealed that Adele was on the Sirtfood diet that means she would enjoy three green juices and just one meal a day for three days out of a week and then 1,200 calories a day for four days a week.

