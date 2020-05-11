'Meghan Markle speaks Spanish with an Argentine accent'

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is a fan of combat sports including martial arts and kickboxing, revealed Jorge Blanco, who also worked with Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky.

According to a report, Jorge trained Meghan when she was in Toronto working on TV series "Suits".

Speaking to Vanity Fair Spain, Jorge said "I trained Meghan when she was in Toronto during the shooting of the series 'Suits'. We did a little bit of martial arts, a little boxing, and sometimes kickboxing. I never really thought she could end up being a princess! I had a great time training with her because she's super nice and speaks Spanish, with an Argentine accent. I don't know if Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan around now [in Toronto]. My schedule is pretty complicated, but I wouldn't mind training both of them if she called me."