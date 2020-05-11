Turkish drama series 'Ertugrul Ghazi' wins hearts of Pakistani fans

Diriliş: Ertuğrul, a Turkish historical fiction drama series, has become quite popular with people of Pakistan after state-run Pakistan Television (PTV) started airing it on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The first episode of the show was viewed by millions of people across Pakistan on PTV Home's YouTube channel, a statement issued by PTV said.

According to a public survey, Dirilis Ertugrul or 'Ertugrul Ghazi' was equally popular among children, adults and women in Pakistan, which was evident from social media trends.

The statement said, the number of daily phone calls, emails and other messages being received by the PTV is another proof of its popularity.

The story of ‘Ertugrul’ is based on the ascendance of Muslims in the 12th Century, their quests and great deeds.

The drama has been dubbed by PTV on the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan to enlighten the Pakistani youth about the past glory of Muslims.



